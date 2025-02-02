Nigerian doctor allegedly commits suicide after losing licence, child support case

A 36-YEAR-OLD US-based Nigerian cardiologist, Ikenna Erinne, allegedly died by suicide after a court ruled in favour of his ex-wife in a child support case.

The incident reportedly took place on Sunday, January 26. Erinne, an indigene of Anambra State, had been engaged in a lengthy divorce dispute with his estranged wife, mainly concerning the custody of their children.

He lost the case when a U.S. court mandated him to pay $15,000 in monthly child support.

Clayton Udoh, a Nigerian-American, confirmed the incident in a recent video post on social media, suggesting that the financial pressure from the court’s decision contributed to the doctor’s death.

Part of the video transcribed reads: “In a deeply troubling case, Dr. Ikenna Erinne, an American-trained cardiologist, took his own life after an American court ordered him to pay his ex-wife $15,000 monthly, following a prolonged divorce case.”

Udoh added that the deceased had spent thousands of dollars on legal fees before the court’s ruling and revealed that Erinne also lost his medical license due to the case.

He claimed: “He shot himself. He spent thousands on legal fees – money that went to waste. I’m talking about a process that leaves you impoverished. You go to court, and they take all your money. He lost his license as a cardiologist and was hit with $15,000 a month in child support, plus restricted access to his children.”

Obim Onujiogu, another member of the Nigerian community in the U.S., also confirmed Erinne’s death.

Onujiogu shared the funeral details in a Facebook post, stating that the funeral would be held on Monday, February 3, 2025, in Maryland, U.S.

In the U.S., divorce law generally governs the process of legally ending a marriage, with specific state laws guiding the division of assets, spousal support, and child custody.

Child custody is typically determined based on the child’s best interests, considering factors like the child’s relationship with each parent, the parent’s ability to provide care, and sometimes the child’s preference.

Child support laws require the non-custodial parent to contribute financially to the child’s upbringing, with the amount determined based on income, needs, and other factors.

However, some argue that the system is biased against African Americans, as it is often manipulated by their spouses.