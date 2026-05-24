Nigerian man arrested in US, faces deportation over ‘bank fraud, identity theft’

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Diaspora News
Esther Tomo
Esther Tomo

A 49-year-old Nigerian man, Etinosa Osahon, has been taken into custody by the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Los Angeles over alleged involvement in fraud-related crimes.

ICE confirmed the arrest in a statement shared on X, noting that Osahon is currently being held while deportation procedures continue.

According to the agency, the Nigerian national is accused of several offences, including theft, possession of stolen mail, bank fraud and aggravated identity theft.

“ICE Los Angeles arrested Etinosa Osahon, 49, of Nigeria, May 21,” the agency wrote.

“Osahon’s criminal record includes stealing and being in possession of stolen mail, bank fraud, and aggravated identity theft. He is in ICE custody pending removal.”

The development is one of several recent cases involving Nigerians arrested by US immigration authorities over alleged criminal activities.

Earlier in April, another Nigerian identified as Olatunde Olusanjo was arrested by ICE over accusations linked to sexual-related offences.

The agency disclosed that Olusanjo was detained by its Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) division and remains in custody as deportation proceedings continue.

US immigration officials have recently stepped up actions against foreign nationals said to have criminal backgrounds.

The administration of President Donald Trump has also introduced stricter immigration measures affecting Nigeria and several other countries, as part of broader efforts aimed at tightening immigration enforcement.

Read Also:

US arrests 79 Nigerians in ‘worst of the worst’ immigration crackdown
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