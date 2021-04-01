Nigerian military aircraft providing support to land troops declared missing in Borno

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

THE Nigerian Air Force has declared one of its fighter jets providing support to land troops in the ongoing war against terror in the northeast of the country, missing.

Air force spokesperson Edward Gabkwet dieclosed this in a statement issued on Thursday, saying that the aircraft lost contact with the radar in Borno State.

He added that the whereabouts of the alpha jet were unknown, but a search effort was in progress.

“A Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Alpha-Jet has lost contact with radar in Borno State, while on interdiction mission in support of ground troops,” he said in a statement.

“The mission was part of the ongoing counterinsurgency operations in the North East. The loss of radar contact occurred at about 5:08 pm on 31 March 2021.

“Details of the whereabouts of the aircraft or likely cause of contact loss are still sketchy but will be relayed to the general public as soon as they become clear.

“Meanwhile, search and rescue efforts are ongoing.”

The incident came a month after an aircraft of the Air Force crashed at Abuja Airport with all seven personnel on board dead.

The Nigerian NAF201, a B350 aircraft, had departed Abuja at 1033UTC with seven persons on board, including two crew.

The aircraft reported engine failure and crashed-landed on its final approach to Abuja Airport runway.

The Air Force personnel who died were said to be en route Niger State to rescue students abducted from Government Science College, Kagara.