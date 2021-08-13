Nigerian Mission in UK shut down after officials test positive for COVID-19

THE Nigerian High Commission in London, the United Kingdom (UK), has been shut after two officials tested positive for COVID-19.

A statement released by the commission on Thursday, August 12, said the closure would last 10 days.

“This afternoon, the Head of Immigration Section and two other officials went for a meeting at the Home Office. At the entrance, Covid test was administered on them and one of them tested positive to Covid-19,” the statement said.

The affected officer was immediately isolated, and other officials who tested negative would also isolate for the next 10 days.

In response to this challenge, the Mission embarked on testing all officials, after which another tested positive for the virus.

“In line with COVID-19 regulation and the need to adhere to the rules and regulation of the host country, the Mission will close down for the next 10 days, in order to observe the mandatory isolation of those who were in contact with the affected officials,” the statement added.

The high commission expressed regrets for any inconvenience that this might have caused and solicited the cooperation of the general public.

However, Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in the UK where he attended the Global Education Summit on Financing Global Partnership for Education (GPE) 2021-2025 that took place on July 28 and 29.

Buhari has been criticised for staying back in the UK after the event for a pre-schedule medical check-up while doctors in Nigeria have been on strike since August 2 over unpaid allowances amidst a potential third wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Responding to the strike action by resident doctors, the Minister of Health Osagie Ehanire said consultants and youth corps members had been mobilised to fill the vacuum and “ensure that the hospital services do not collapse and everybody is doing very well.”

“I salute the consultants and youths corpers and all those who are not on strike, who are giving service and also the private sector who are supporting us. The private sector is rising up to the challenge to make sure that health services, one way or the order, are going on and there is not serious distress in the hospitals,” Ehanire noted.

However, speaking at the 2nd Summit of Medical Elders Forum (MEF) in Abuja on Thursday, the Minister of Labour and Employment Chris Ngige, who trained as medical doctor in the University of Nigeria-Nsukka, said the country’s health sector was in crisis.

“At no time in the history of medical association am I seeing our association and our profession in danger as I am seeing now. Many people will not see it but from where I am sitting and standing, I can see danger ahead,” Ngige cautioned.