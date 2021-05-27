We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

THE Ooni of Ife Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi has said that Nigerian youths, who make 70 per cent of country’s population, are angry with the state of the nation and hungry at the same time.

The Yoruba traditional ruler, who spoke alongside the leadership of the National Assembly and other traditional leaders at a National Security Summit in Abuja on Thursday, lamented that the youth had been neglected from strategic and key policy areas in the country.

Ogunwusi, who also lamented that the youth were only remembered by politicians to perpetrate violence and anarchy during electioneering periods, noted that for Nigeria to overcome its current woes, the youth must be productively and positively engaged.

“On the average, the age of each and every one of us here is between the bracket of 50 and about 60, the early 60s. And anybody can challenge me if I’m wrong. Our dear country that has brought all of us together here, the youngest governor is only 46 years old,” he said.

“We all know the demography of this country. The demography of this country is above 50. All the way to the age of dependency is less than 30 per cent. But between the age of 18 to under 40, we have them in numbers of more than 70 per cent.

“And we are talking about security here. Who are the active participants whenever we have a breakdown of law and order? It is the average age of 18 to 39. That’s the truth.

“Let us tell ourselves the truth, they are hungry and they are angry. I repeat, they are hungry and they are very angry.”

He stressed that country was only concerned about just talking alone without any commitment to take active decisions that would better the lots of Nigeria’s neglected youths.

The Ooni agreed with Nigerian Senate President Ahmed Lawan that the local governments in Nigeria, which could have effectively engaged the youth on matters of insecurity, had been completely rendered useless due to lack of funding and due process.