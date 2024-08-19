NLC denies receiving invitation, as police summon NLC president over alleged terrorism financing

THE Nigeria Police Force has summoned the president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, over allegations of terrorism financing, subversion, treasonable felony, and other related offences.

In an invitation letter signed by Adamu Muazu, an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) on behalf of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Intelligence Response Team, the police requested Ajaero’s presence for questioning on Tuesday, August 20 in Abuja.

It further warned that an arrest warrant would be issued if Ajaero failed to make himself available.

“This office is investigating a case of criminal conspiracy, terrorism financing, treasonable felony, subversion, and cybercrime in which you have been implicated.

“You are therefore required to report to the undersigned for an interview on Tuesday, 20th August 2024, at 10:00 hrs prompt, at Old Abattoir by Guzape Junction, Abuja, through the team leader on telephone no 08035179870, in connection with the above investigation.

“Be informed that if you fail to honour this letter, this office will have no choice but to issue a warrant for your arrest,” the invitation read.

Recall that the NLC had accused personnel from the police and the State Security Service (SSS) of invading its Abuja office on Wednesday, August 7.

According to a statement by the NLC spokesperson, Benson Upah, the operatives arrested the security guards on duty. They forced them to hand over keys to the offices on the building’s second floor.

Upah added that the operatives broke into the floor, ransacked the bookshop, and stole hundreds of books and publications.

Reacting, the police said the detectives were tracing a suspect under investigation to a shop in the union’s building and the operation had no connection with the NLC secretariat or leadership.

NLC denies receiving invitation from police

Meanwhile, the Secretary General of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Emmanuel Ugboaja, has expressed doubts about the police invitation to Ajaero, stating that the NLC had not received any official letter.

In a phone call with The ICIR, Ugboaja noted that no letter was delivered to the NLC’s office as of the close of work on Monday, August 19.

He further questioned the use of substituted service by the police, implying that if the summons was made online, it would be ineffective unless formally served.

“Call the police, it is the police that wrote the letter. We didn’t receive any letter. As of close of work today, nobody brought any letter to us but the thing is flying around. They didn’t bring any letter to our office.

“If invitations are now done by substituted service because I know in court they can give you substituted service, if police now do substituted service too without reaching the person and then they put it on the internet, if internet will go and serve Joe Ajaero, then let internet go and serve him,” he said





