24.1 C
Abuja

NNPCLtd. signs contract extension with oil majors, targets $500bn investments

News
Harrison Edeh
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCLtd) has signed a contract extension with five oil majors, hoping to earn about $500 billion investment from the deal. 

The Chief Executive Officer of the NNPCLtd., Mele Kolo Kyari, said at  the signing ceremony today in Abuja that the contract extension became realisable after President Muhammadu Buhari directed that disputes regarding ease of doing business raised by international oil companies (IoCs) be addressed.

Most of the oil majors, Kyari noted, had expressed worry about rising oil theft in Nigeria’s oil-rich Niger Delta, which they complained was affecting their businesses.

Kyari said the development was “a major step towards boosting Nigeria’s crude production and unlocking investments in the deepwater space post-Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) enactment.”

He disclosed that the NNPCLtd and its production sharing contracts (PSCs) contractors had resolved their disputes and signed renewed PSCs.

The PSC partners of the NNPCLtd who renewed their partnerships are Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company (SNEPCo), Total Exploration and Production Nigeria Limited (TEPNG), Esso Exploration and Production Nigeria Limited (EEPNL), and Nigerian Agip Exploration (NAE).

The contract extension focused on five Oil Mining Leases (OMLs 128, 130,132, 133, and 138), a development that is expected to unlock over $500 billion in revenue for the country.

- Advertisement -

ExxonMobil took to Twitter to announce the renewal of its OMLs 133 (Erha) and 138 (Usan) deepwater leases for a further 20–year period.

The Tweet read: “This includes extensions of Production Sharing Contracts with our partner, NNPC Limited.

“These renewals validate earlier commitment to maintaining a significant deepwater presence in Nigeria, via Esso Exploration and Production Nigeria (Deepwater) Limited,” the oil major tweeted.

ExxonMobil confirmed the deals were among the first post-Petroleum Industry Act deepwater lease renewals.

It said, “We applaud the Ministry of Petroleum Resources for providing the focused leadership and partnership that has led to this achievement.

“Further, these extensions enable us and our partners to unlock the potential value in these OMLs and to bring forward additional investment.”

The Chief Executive Officer of the Pipelines and Products Marketing Company (PPMC), Bala Wunti, said the sum of $4 billion was already being expected from the contract deal this year.

- Advertisement -

Wunti said, “We knew that a day like this would come. We are aligning with our partners to expand production and meet up with our quota. Already, we are expecting $4bn foreign direct investment this year from the deal.

“We are also intensifying our efforts to ensure we do more gas production with the deal due largely to global focus on clean energy.

“As a result of this contract extension, some greenfied projects have been lined up for their final investment destinations, which would be perfected in 2023 and 2024.”

The federal government had in a bid to overcome the funding challenges in the oil and gas sector, as well as enhance the country’s oil reserves and improve the economy of the country, introduced the Production Sharing Contract initiative as a policy for the exploration of the country’s petroleum resources.

This policy is mainly regulated by the Deep Offshore and Inland Basin Production Sharing Contract Act, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

Author profile
Harrison Edeh
hedeh@icirnigeria.org

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Conflict and Security

Bandits kill two vigilantes in Abuja

TWO vigilante members have been reported dead following an encounter with bandits at Gasakpa...
News

Wike to Atiku: People around you may cost you 2023 presidential election

RIVERS State governor Nyesom Wike has advised candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)...
Business and Economy

Aero Contractors eyes return to commercial operations

Aero Contractors is eyeing a return to commercial operations after the temporary suspension of...
Banking and Finance

Resignation wave in banking sector an opportunity, not crisis – Suleiman, Sterling Bank CEO

THE Chairman, Conference Consultative Committee of the 15th Annual Banking and Finance Conference, Abubakar...
Education

ASUU strike hits 180th day

THE strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on February...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleBandits kill two vigilantes in Abuja

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.