NTA secures right to air all 2023 AFCON matches

THE Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) has obtained the rights to broadcast the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) set to commence on Saturday, January 13, 2024.

The NTA announced this on its official X account on Wednesday, January 10, stating that it had signed a memorandum of understanding to transmit the 52 matches at the tournament.

“NTA signs Memorandum of Understanding with Afro Sports for transmission of 52 matches of Africa Cup of Nations in Cote D’Ivoire,” the statement read.

This comes after Multichoice Africa had announced that DSTV and SuperSport Channel on GOtv would not broadcast the competition following the organisation’s failure to secure the rights to broadcast the tournament.

How do you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email



Multichoice further noted that the AFCON 2023 games would be be available through their partner broadcast stations on Free to Air (FTA) channels.

“SuperSport Channel will not broadcast the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 scheduled for January 13th February 11th, 2024, because the channel has not secured the rights to broadcast the tournament.

“However, AFCON 2023 games will be available through our partner broadcast stations on Free to Air (FTA) channels,” their statement read.

As reported by The ICIR, Confédération of African Football (CAF) had announced a 40 per cent rise in the prize money with the winners set to receive $7 million.