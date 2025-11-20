Obafemi Awolowo’s grandson Olusegun is dead

OLUSEGUN Awolowo, a grandson of the late Yoruba statesman, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, has died. He passed away on Thursday, November 20, at the age of 62.

Awolowo, a lawyer by training, previously served two consecutive terms as the Executive Director of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC). He was the son of the late Chief Awolowo’s first son and of Madam Abah Adesanya.

The Awolowo family confirmed his death in a statement on Thursday, describing him as a devoted family man and a committed public servant.

“With extremely heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father and grandfather – Olusegun Awolowo,” the statement said.

The family paid tribute to him as “the world’s most phenomenal husband, father and grandfather — steady, wise, endlessly loving, and the constant anchor of our family,” adding that he was “a painfully loyal servant to Nigeria” whose life was marked by vision, integrity, passion, and unwavering commitment.

According to the family, he lived every day with purpose, humility, and a generous spirit that touched everyone who knew him.

“We are shattered by this loss, but forever grateful for his life, his legacy, and the love he poured into all of us. May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace,” the statement concluded.

According to public records, the late Awolowo was born on September 27, 1963. His father, Segun Awolowo Sr., died in a car accident on the old Ibadan–Lagos road at age 25, two months after Olusegun’s birth.

He began his early education at Mayhill Convent School. He later attended Igbobi College, Yaba, Lagos, and completed his secondary education at Government College, Ibadan. Afterward, he proceeded to Ogun State University (now Olabisi Onabanjo University), Ago Iwoye, where he earned his LLB degree.

Called to the bar in December 1989, he began his legal career at the law firm of Abayomi Sogbesan & Co., and later worked with GOK Ajayi & Co.

Read Also:

Awolowo joined former president Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration as Special Assistant on Traditional Institutions, Legal Due Diligence and Legal Matters.

Former president Umaru Musa Yar’Adua later appointed him Special Assistant, after which he served with the Federal Capital Territory Administration as Secretary for Social Development and Secretary of Transport between 2007 and 2011.

When the administration changed in 2011, he returned to legal practice until November 2013, when President Goodluck Jonathan named him Executive Director/CEO of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council.

In July 2021, trade promotion organisations across ECOWAS unanimously elected him President of the regional body representing National Trade Promotion Organizations.