Obey court judgement, stop compulsory donation of blood, SERAP tells Sanwo-olu

RIGHTS and advocacy group Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) on Tuesday has called on the Lagos state government to obey court orders and put an end to the practice of compulsory donation of blood as a ground-rule before citizens are allowed access to healthcare in the state.

The judgement which was delivered by Justice Raliat Adebiyi of the Lagos High Court yesterday held that demanding compulsory blood donation from those seeking medical attention including maternity services, is arbitrary, unfair and a violation of their human rights including the rights to life and equal opportunities within the health system.

Prior to the court order, relatives of pregnant women–especially their husbands were often required to make a blood donation first as preconditions before their wives can have access to ante-natal care.

In an open letter dated 3 March 2020 and signed by Kolawole Oluwadare, deputy director SERAP, the group urged the Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Governor of Lagos state to utilise his leadership position in ensuring that the order of the court is carried out to the letter.

The organisation noted that the enforcement of the judgement would be a special moment for the implementation of the government’s strategies towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), in the state improving the chances of everyone access to quality health services in line with keeping to the provisions of Section 33 of Nigerian Constitution of 1999, which guarantees the right to life; and articles 2(a),3 and 12(1) of the International Convention on Economic Social and Cultural Rights, which requires the health systems provide equal opportunity for everyone.

The letter read in part: “The enforcement of the judgment will also show Lagos State as a champion of the SDGs and be entirely consistent with international standards and best practices, including those developed by the World Health Organization (WHO), which recognize that the safest blood donors are voluntary, non-remunerated blood donors. The WHO has in fact recommended that no coercion should be brought to bear upon the donor to donate.”

“We hope that the aspects highlighted will help guide your actions in instructing Professor Abayomi–Lagos State Ministry of Health–to enforce and implement the judgment by Justice Adebiyi’s judgment.

“We look forward to working with you, in the efforts to enforce and implement the judgment. We would be happy to provide further information or to discuss any of these issues in more detail with you.”