back to top

Odinkalu criticise Babangida’s autobiography, says it contains ‘unverifiable claims’

Reading time: 2 mins
News
Odinkalu slams Babangida for making 'unverifiable claims' in autobiography
Chidi Odinkalu
Mustapha USMAN
Mustapha USMAN

HUMAN rights lawyer and former National Human Rights Commission chairman, Chidi Odinkalu, has criticised former military president Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB) for making “unverifiable claims” in his newly released autobiography, A Journey in Service.

In a post shared on Friday, February 21, along with a screenshot from Babangida’s book, Odinkalu accused the former leader of levelling allegations against individuals who are no longer alive to refute or defend themselves.

According to Odinkalu, Babangida “waited until they were all dead” before portraying himself as a ‘victim’ of their actions.

He said “Ibrahim Babangida’s book is filled with allegations against dead men and women. He waited until they were all dead and none of them could controvert him and he portrays himself as a victim of all these dead men and women.” 

In the excerpt from the autobiography shared by Odinkalu, Babangida narrated events and controversies surrounding his time in office specifically with regards to the 1992 election.  He mentioned Sani Abacha who later became a head of state and also MKO Abiola.  Abacha and Abiola are both dead. 

“Conveniently, Babangida, a committed record-keeper, could not produce any contemporaneous records, minutes, notes or other evidence to corroborate any of the serious claims and allegations he makes about these dead men and women,” Odinkalu added.

The book has as appendix, some speeches, interviews and result of the 1992 election.

The ICIR reported that for the first time after nearly 32 years, Babangida admitted during his book launch in Abuja on Thursday, February 19, that Moshood Abiola, known by his name initials – MKO – won the June 12, 1993, presidential poll, which he (Babangida) controversially annulled. 

The launch doubled as fundraising for the presidential library for the former leader and raised over N12 billion in pledges and donations for the book and library.    


     

     

    While reviewing the book, former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, said Babangida dedicated a full chapter to the transition to military rule and the annulment of the June 12, 1993, election, widely believed as the most credible, freest and fairest in Nigeria’s democratic history.  

    Read Also:

    APC Consults With Babangida, Abubakar
    Babangida launches autobiography 31 years after quitting office, raises funds for presidential library

    He wrote, “Although I am on record to have stated after the elections that Abiola may not have won, upon deeper reflection and a closer examination of all available facts, particularly the detailed election results published as an appendix to this book, there was no doubt that M.K.O. Abiola won the June 12 elections.”

    Babangida, who ruled Nigeria from 1985 to 1993, often faces widespread criticism for key decisions he made during his regime, notably the annulment of the presidential poll won by Abiola and the murder of prominent journalist, Dele Giwa.

    His new autobiography has sparked intense debate among political analysts and the public, with some lauding him for finally documenting his experiences in office, and others, like Odinkalu, decrying what they perceived as historical revisionism.

    Usman Mustapha is a solution journalist with International Centre for Investigative Reporting. You can easily reach him via: umustapha@icirnigeria.com. He tweets @UsmanMustapha_M

    Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

    CLICK HERE

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate
    -Advertisement-

    Recent

    - Advertisement