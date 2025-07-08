Old video used to depict Buhari’s burial amid illness reports

An X account, @UDBiafra1st has posted a video showing Northern dignitaries gathered at a funeral with a claim that it showed the burial of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

The video was circulated following the recent reports that the former president is currently sick.

The account posted the video with the caption: “They finally unveil the death of Muhammad Buhari.”

The post has generated over 300 reposts and more than 800 likes as of July 7, 2025.

The claim was also shared here on Facebook.

CLAIM

Video shows the burial of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

THE FINDINGS

Findings by The FactCheckHub show that the claim is MISLEADING.

Reports emerged last week that Former Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari is critically ill and has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit. However, the Digital Media aide to former President Muhammadu Buhari, Bashir Ahmad, refuted the claim.

The FactCheckHub subjected the keyframes in the video to Google Reverse Image research and the result shows that the video depicts the funeral of funeral of Safara’u Umar Radda, mother of Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Rada who was buried on Sunday 23-03-2025. An earlier version with the video can be seen here, here and here.

The funeral was attended by Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, Governor of Jigawa State, Umar Namadi, Speaker of the Katsina State House of Assembly, Nasir Yahaya Daura.

Daily Trust also reported the story with photos, which featured the Governor of Kano State, Kabir Abba Yusuf, and his Jigawa State counterpart, Umar Namadi with other dignitaries at the burial rites.

The burial rites, which took place at Radda Village in Charanchi Local Government Area, also had prominent government officials and traditional rulers in attendance.

THE VERDICT

The claim that the video shows the burial of President Muhammadu Buhari is MISLEADING, as findings showed that the video depicts the burial rites of the Katsina governor’s mother.

This report is republished from The FactCheckHub.