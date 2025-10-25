Ouattara fourth term bid: Opposition mounts as Ivorians head to polls

INCUMBENT Ivorian president, Alassane Ouattara is widely expected to win a fourth term in Ivory Coast’s presidential election on Saturday, with his path eased by the exclusion of several major opposition candidates.

According to Reuters, over eight million Ivorians are registered to vote on Saturday, with polling stations closing at 6 p.m. local time (1800 GMT), noting that provisional results are expected within five days, and a runoff will be held if no candidate secures more than 50 percent of the vote.

With former president Laurent Gbagbo and ex-Credit Suisse CEO Tidjane Thiam disqualified from the race, Gbagbo due to a criminal conviction and Thiam for holding French citizenship, and the remaining opposition contenders lacking major party support, Ouattara stands as the clear front-runner in the race.

None of the four opposition contenders belong to a major political party, nor do they command the nationwide influence of the ruling RHDP.

Meanwhile, former trade minister and agribusinessman Jean-Louis Billon, 60, is counting on support from his old base in the Democratic Party.

Former first lady Simone Ehivet Gbagbo, 76, aims to attract loyalists of her ex-husband, while the left-wing vote is split between her and Ahoua Don Mello, a civil engineer and independent Pan-Africanist with pro-Russian leanings.

Also in the race is centrist Henriette Lagou, a moderate who previously ran in the 2015 presidential election, securing less than one percent of the vote.

Opposition parties have urged Ivorians to protest the decision and Ouattara’s expected fourth term.

Sporadic unrest has left four people dead, including a police officer, and on Monday, an electoral commission office was set ablaze.

In response, the government banned demonstrations, and courts have sentenced dozens of people to three years in prison for disturbing public order.

Around 44,000 security personnel have been deployed nationwide particularly in former opposition strongholds in the south and west to contain any protests.

A night-time curfew remained in effect on Friday and Saturday in the Yamoussoukro region, home to the country’s political capital.

Nearly 1,000 domestic observers from Ivorian civil society are overseeing the election, along with 251 monitors from the West African economic bloc ECOWAS and the African Union.

Reports indicate that voters in the southern and western regions, traditionally aligned with Gbagbo or Thiam, may stay away from the polls without clear direction from their leaders.

Meanwhile, the ruling RHDP is counting on a strong turnout in the pro-Ouattara northern strongholds.

At 83, Ouattara has led the world’s largest cocoa producer since 2011, taking credit for nearly 15 years of economic growth and relative stability, suggesting this may be his final campaign, he points to Ivory Coast’s resurgence as a leading economic force in West Africa.

A former international banker and deputy managing director of the International Monetary Fund, Ouattara assumed power in following a four-month civil war that claimed about 3,000 lives in 2011, after then-president Laurent Gbagbo refused to concede defeat in the 2010 election.