THE Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) in Nigeria has announced that incoming passengers must now perform the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) COVID-19 test not more than three days before boarding.

Chairman of the PSC and Secretary to the Government of the Federation Boss Mustapha, who made this known in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, said the new guideline, which would come into effect on Friday July 2 (today), was part of the new reviewed travel restrictions in the country.

Airlines have been directed to decline boarding for passengers with PCR test done more than 72 hours before departure, he said, noting that rapid antigen or antibody test were not acceptable as a substitute for the PCR test.

In addition, travellers must also present a Permit to Travel Certificate/QR code), generated from the Nigeria International Travel Portal (NITP).

”Foreign passport and non-resident in Nigeria, arriving in Nigeria without a valid PCR result (either no PCR result or a forged COVID-19 PCR result or a non-PCR COVID-19 test) will be denied entry into the country and arrangements made for immediate deportation at cost to the carrier airline.

“Airlines shall be fined $3,500 per passenger for failure to comply with any of the pre- boarding requirements; airlines who consistently fail to comply with the above requirements may be banned from coming to Nigeria,” the statement said.

Passengers who are Nigerians or holders of permanent resident permit will be allowed entry. However, Nigerians and those with permanent resident permits who visited Brazil, India, Turkey and South Africa within 14 days preceding travel to Nigeria would, within 24 hours of arrival, take a COVID-19 PCR test and undergo seven days of mandatory quarantine in a government-approved facility at the point-of-entry city and at cost to the passenger.

“If positive, the passenger shall be admitted within a government-approved treatment centre, in line with national treatment protocols; and if negative, the passenger shall continue to remain in quarantine and made to undergo a repeat PCR test on Day-7 of their quarantine,” the chairman said.

Non-Nigerian passport holders and non-residents who visited Brazil, India, Turkey or South Africa within 14 days preceding travel to Nigeria would be denied entry into Nigeria. This regulation, however, does not apply to passengers who transited through these countries.

All intending passengers (including diplomats and children less than 10 years old) must register via an online national travel portal (Nigeria International Travel Portal – https://nitp.ncdc.gov.ng) and proceed to fill in the online Health Declaration/Self-Reporting form located on the portal.