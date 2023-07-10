Plateau Attacks: Mutfwang imposes 24-hour curfew on Mangu LGA

GOVERNOR Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State has imposed a 24-hour curfew on the Mangu local government area (LGA) of the state following recent attacks.

Mutfwang gave the directive on Sunday, June 9 in Jos, according to a statement issued by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Gyang Bwre.

Fresh attacks were reportedly unleashed on some communities in Mangu LGA on Saturday night, resulting in loss of nine lives and properties, and many persons were displaced.

The statement emphasised that the Governor, in consultation with the State Security Council, imposed the curfew to restore law and order.

“Consequently, movements within the Local Government have been banned until further notice except for security personnel and persons on essential duties.

“Security agencies have, therefore, been directed to ensure total enforcement of the curfew,” the statement read.

The governor assured the people that the government was working round the clock to restore peace and security in the state.