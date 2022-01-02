Pregnant women, children injected with ‘dead vaccines’ in Borno – Report

— 3 mins read

DEAD vaccines are being injected into pregnant women and children in various primary health care centres in Maiduguri, Borno State, an investigation by The International Centre for Investigative Reporting has disclosed.

Vaccines and diluents lose potency and effectiveness if exposed to inappropriate temperatures, that is, if they are either too warm or cold. And once lost, vaccine potency cannot be regained, according to a Module by the World Health Organisation titled ‘The Vaccine Cold Chain.’

The report, a first in a series of investigations by The ICIR on Borno State, looks into how hospitals, schools, courts and other public institutions in the state fail to deliver public service in the midst of endless human misery without electricity supply.

A senior health official, who spoke off-record with The ICIR, said vaccines administered to pregnant women and children in various primary health care centres in Maiduguri within the last 11 months were as good as plain water, without potency.

“It is like we give a dead vaccine, and the patients don’t know,” the health officer said.

The ICIR also found that no active vaccine was administered at several primary healthcare centres in Maiduguri considering the poor storage of drugs due to power supply shortage.

Hauwa Ahmad Dikwa, deputy facility manager at Gamboru Primary Healthcare Centre in Maiduguri, Borno State, in an interview with The ICIR, said the situation of the electricity outage in Borno had made her frustrated and helpless.

She also told The ICIR that the hospital had stopped using the equipment since the solar energy could no longer power them because the batteries were weak.

Nurses, according to her, had, instead, resorted to using manual suction machines which might discomfit mother and child, or cause infection for both during delivery.

“But a manual suction machine is better than nothing,” she said.

She further said, “There would be no electricity to handle even basic procedures in the clinic, let alone undertake child delivery. And there are many child deliveries in that part of the town because of the displaced people who have sought refuge in Gamboru after Nigerians soldiers had driven insurgents outside Maiduguri, the capital city, in 2012.”

Another health facility manager, Hajiya Zainab Bulama, also said that the blackout had affected healthcare delivery as nurses used torchlights and lanterns to find their way around the dark labour room during emergencies.

She estimated that the average monthly deliveries at the clinic was 30.

The clinic records, according to her, showed that 358 women had delivered at the healthcare centre between January and December 2021. And most of the deliveries occurred in a poorly-lit labour room, with needless strains on midwives and women in labour.

She also said that many times, nurses had to rummage through the drug shelves in the dark to fetch prescribed medicines for patients. And some of the drugs were already expired due to poor storage caused by a lack of electricity.

She further said that sensitive drugs administered on women in labour such as Oxytocin and Zytocin injections were supposed to be kept between two to eight-degree temperatures, but that was practically impossible at Gamboru PHC.

Th drugs are stored in a refrigerator rather too stuffy due to the implacable hot weather of Maiduguri which was at 35 degrees celsius in December. In April, the weather is more fierce rises up to 45 degrees Celsius.

Borno State has, for the past 11 months in 2021, been without electricity due to attacks on transmission lines by terrorist groups that have been waging war against the state for more than a decade.

Attacks have paralysed operations in hospitals, schools, markets, government offices and business centres, making the lives of residents more difficult even beyond the imagination of the terrorists, who since 2009 have waged what many people have described as ‘unjust war’ against the state known as Home of Peace.

A terror group had, on January 26, attacked a 330KVA power transmission line along Maiduguri-Damaturu road, plunging several communities in 22 local government areas among the 27 local councils in Borno State into darkness. The five local government areas that have not been affected are Hawul, Bayo, Shani, Biu and Kwaya kusar.

Yola Electricity Distribution Company (YEDC) responded quickly and restored electricity in certain parts of the state,. The fix was short-lived.

On Saturday, March 27, the terrorists planted Improvised Explosive Devices and destroyed the two newly erected towers. Six months later, they blew up other transmission lines.