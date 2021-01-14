Presidency warns group over quit notice threat to Kukah
He accused the president of turning nepotism into a state policy, noting that there could have been a coup if a non-northern Muslim president had done a fraction of what the president is doing.
He also said that the president is promoting and institutionalising a northern hegemony that has reduced others in public life to second-class status.
Kukah’s comments have earned him criticisms from the handlers of the president, sympathizers of the Buhari administration, sociopolitical bodies like the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) and religious body like Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC).
The latest threat by MSF was contained in a statement on Wednesday signed by its acting chairman, Isa Maishanu.
Isa said Kukah’s Christmas message was trying to break the age-long peaceful coexistence between the predominantly Muslim population and their Christian guests.
He called upon the cleric to “quickly and quietly leave the seat of Caliphate” or immediately stop his “malicious vituperations against Islam and Muslims” and tender unreserved apology to the Muslim Ummah.
According to the statement, “In February 2020, he (Kukah) staged a demonstration in the heart of Sokoto over the killing of a single Christian priest, presumably, by the Boko Haram insurgents, but did not consider hundreds of Muslims, Fulani herders that were mercilessly killed by the Christian militia in Taraba state in 2018.”
The statement went further to ask the clergyman what he thought could happen if the peace-loving Muslims of the seat of Caliphate, responded to his incessant provocative attacks on them and their religion like what happened in Kafanchan 1987, Zango Kataf 1992, Tafawa Balewa in 1991, 1993, 1995 and 2001, Yelwa Shandam 2004, Zonkwa and Jarkasa in 2011?”
However, Garba said the ultimatum by the group “is wrong because it is not in line with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”