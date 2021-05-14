PROFILE: Meet Buhari’s son-in-law wanted for alleged fraud

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari’s son-in-law Gimba Yau Kumo has been declared wanted by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

A notice signed by the ICPC Spokesperson Azuka Ogugua said Yau Kumo was connected to the misappropriation of the National Housing Fund and the diversion of $65 million.

“Anyone who has useful information on their whereabouts should report to ICPC Headquarters Abuja, any of the ICPC State Offices or the nearest police station,” the notice read.

Gimba Yau Kumo was born on November 5, 1959, in Gombe town, Gombe State.

Yau Kumo had his tertiary education at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, from where he obtained a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in 1983, and went on to acquire a Masters degree in Business Administration and Management (MBA) from Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University in Bauchi in 1999.

He holds the national honour of the Office of the Order of the Niger(OON) and was the recipient of the award of Leadership newspapers in the year 2014.

Yau Kumo is a member of many professional bodies, including the Nigeria Institute of Management (NIM), a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN) and a Fellow of the African Business School (ABS).

In 2010, Yau Kumo was appointed by former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan as the managing director and chief executive officer of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) on December 4, 2010, and his tenure ended in August, 2014.

At the end of his tenure at the FMBN, he was reappointed but was sacked by Buhari in February, 2016, along with 25 other chief executive officers of some parastatals.

On October 28, 2016, he got married to Buhari’s second daughter Fatima Buhari, in Daura, Katsina State, a marriage reported to be his fourth at the time.

The allegation of fraud by the ICPC against Gimba Yau Kumo would not be the first of alleged fraudulent activities linked to him, as he was summoned by the Senate Committee on Public Accounts a few weeks ago to explain an award of a N3 billion contract.

The award was issued in 2011 while he was still the managing director of the FMBN and was described by the Senate as irregular.