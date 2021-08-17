23.1 C
Rivers Tech University slams three-month suspension on lecturer over alleged sexual harassment

Amos ABBA
Rivers State College of Health Science and Management Technology. Credit: TopNaija

THE Rivers State College of Health Science and Management Technology has slammed a three-month suspension on a member of its teaching staff, Princewill Chikakpobi, for sexually harassing a student.

The Legal Adviser of the college Okessy Dokubo, who confirmed the development to The ICIR, said the move was in tandem with its sexual harassment policy.

“It is true that the lecturer would serve a three-month suspension, which is in line with our sexual harassment policy, which encapsulates the guiding principles of our college.

“However, the disciplinary committee could not establish the rape of the student because she was told to bring the report of a medical test which she was unable to produce,” he said.

Chikakpobi, who served as the head of department of Dental Surgery, was removed from his position and placed on half salary until the completion of his three-month suspension.

A widow and mother of the student  Lemon Gbara had, in April 2021, alleged in a report that the lecturer had tricked her daughter into his office and forcefully had sex with her.

She regretted that her daughter, who had  barely spent four months in the institution, was being subjected to trauma and emotional pains which made her contemplate suicide.

In a related development, the University of Calabar has issued a memo to the university community, which was signed by deputy vice-chancellor in charge of administration, Michael Okom.

The institution  said it was launching an investigation into allegations that its lecturers had resorted to conducting examinations at homes and hotels.

“Management has information to the effect that lecturers have resorted to giving students scripts to write exams at homes, hotels and relaxation places,” the statement said.

Okom, in the memo, said the university was also investigating allegations of money-for -grade, otherwise called ‘sorting,’ and sex-for-grade, sexual harassment, and extortion.

“Some departments and lecturers have been specifically fingered and investigations have commenced… In fact, they would soon be invited to interact with the Disciplinary Committee,” he said.

Amos ABBAhttps://www.icirnigeria.org/
Amos Abba is a journalist with the International Center for Investigative Reporting, ICIR, who believes that courageous investigative reporting is the key to social justice and accountability in the society.

