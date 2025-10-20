Security operatives disperse #FreeNnamdiKanuNow protesters in Abuja

The demonstration, which began around the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) headquarters, drew several activists, including Sowore and Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyer, Aloy Ejimakor. The protesters chanted “Free Nnamdi Kanu Now,” demanding the release of the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Eyewitnesses said security agents fired teargas and live rounds into the air to disperse the crowd. Commuters and bystanders at the Central Business District were also caught in the chaos as officers reportedly released multiple teargas canisters, forcing many to flee.

Sowore later alleged that police officers arrested several protesters, including Ejimakor and Kanu’s brother, and took them to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command. “They were beaten and taken to the FCT command. The police must release them immediately,” he wrote on his social media accounts, including Facebook and X.

Ahead of the protest, the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) had warned groups planning demonstrations to respect a court order restricting gatherings around sensitive areas in Abuja.

The Federal High Court had restrained protesters from converging near Aso Rock Villa, the National Assembly Complex, Force Headquarters, the Court of Appeal, Eagle Square, and Shehu Shagari Way.

Force spokesperson Benjamin Hundeyin reiterated that the police would enforce the order and ensure the protection of lives and property. He warned that any individual or group attempting to use the protest as a cover for violence would face decisive action.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun also directed the FCT Commissioner of Police, Miller Dantawaye, to ensure adequate deployment of personnel across the city to maintain order.

But in a statement on Sunday, October 19, Sowore cautioned the police against the use of excessive force or unlawful arrests during the demonstration. He said any officer found guilty of brutality against peaceful protesters would be held accountable.

“Any use of excessive force or unlawful arrests will attract repercussions.

“We are calling on CP Dantawaye and every officer of the Nigeria Police Force to uphold their oath of allegiance to Nigerians, protect citizens, and respect the right to peaceful assembly,” Sowore said.

The planned protest marks five years since the #EndSARS demonstrations against police brutality in 2020. Sowore, a former presidential candidate and publisher of Sahara Reporters, has consistently organised protests against rights abuses and government policies since the #EndSARS movement.

He launched the #FreeNnamdiKanuNow campaign earlier in the year to demand the release of Kanu, who has been in the custody of the State Security Service (SSS) since June 2021 after being re-arrested in Kenya and returned to Nigeria under controversial circumstances.

Kanu was first arrested in 2015 on charges including treasonable felony and incitement. He fled the country after being granted bail in 2017 but was later brought back to face terrorism-related charges.

In October 2022, the Court of Appeal discharged and acquitted him, ruling that his extraordinary rendition violated international law. However, the Federal Government appealed to the Supreme Court, which ordered the continuation of his trial at the Federal High Court in 2023.

Kanu currently faces a seven-count charge bordering on terrorism, treason, incitement, and defamation of Nigerian authorities. A judge, James Omotosho of the Abuja High Court, recently dismissed Kanu’s no-case submission, ruling that the prosecution had established a prima facie case requiring him to open his defence.

The ICIR also reported that Kanu’s trial has been marked by multiple adjournments, judicial recusals, and disputes over his medical condition and access to treatment.

The #FreeNnamdiKanuNow protest comes amid heightened public concern over government handling of civil dissent, recalling memories of the #EndSARS protests, when security forces opened fire on unarmed demonstrators at the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos, leading to deaths and injuries despite official denials.