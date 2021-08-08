Senate committee did not propose creation of 20 new states — Basiru

THE upper chamber of the National Assembly has debunked media reports that the Senate Committee for the Review of 1999 Constitution has proposed the creation of additional 20 states.

The Senate, in a press release by its Spokesperson Ajibola Basiru, stated that the report was a gross misrepresentation of the decision of the committee on the request for creation of more states.

“Far from recommending creation of any state, the Senate Committee, while acknowledging receipts of several bills proposing creation of new states, decided that it is not in a position to recommend or propose the creation of any state unless there is compliance with the provisions of Section 8 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic as amended.”

Basiru said Section 8 of the Constitution already made it clear on the position of the National Assembly in dealing with such a responsibility.

He said the section stated that the creation of new state should only be passed if a request for such was made by at least two-thirds majority of members representing the area demanding the new state.

He added that the constitution made the provision of the two-thirds majority to cut across the Senate, House of Representatives, House of Assembly and local government councils in respect of the area in concerned.

“A proposal for the creation of the state is thereafter approved in a referendum by at least two-thirds majority of the people of the area where the demand for creation of the state originated.

“The result of the referendum is then approved by a simple majority of all the states of the federation supported by a simple majority of members of the houses of assembly

“And the proposal is approved by a resolution passed by two-thirds majority of members of each House of the National Assembly.”

The spokesperson, however, submitted that the Senate committee was not in position to even propose the creation of any state.

In view of the above, the Senate committee is not in a position to propose creation of any state as reported, he said.

“Rather the committee decided to refer the requests received to Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure compliance with Section 8 of the Constitution by conducting referendum in the areas if the requests supported by at least two-thirds majority of members representing the area demanding the creation of the new state.”