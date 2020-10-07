Stop media trial, conduct 90 per cent investigation before arrest- Senate tells EFCC

The Senate Committee on Anti-Corruption and Financial Crimes has charged the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to stop the media trial of persons under investigation, but conduct 90 per cent investigation before carrying out the arrest.

“Ninety per cent of investigation should be done before an arrest is effected,” said Suleiman Kwari, Chairman of the Committee on Tuesday, at the commencement of the 9th Senate Legislative Anti Corruption Strategy Implementation Session at the National Assembly Complex, Abuja.

“Media hype must stop. If you want to be effective forget the media, do the work and let your work speak for you.”

Kwari disclosed that the 9th Senate was determined to see that there was a constant flow of information and engagement between the Senate and the EFCC.

Aliyu Wamakko, Deputy Chairman of the Committee and former Governor of Sokoto State expressed concern on the Commission’s lean budgetary allocation for legal fees, noting that there must be adequate provision for legal fees in the EFCC budget for effective prosecutorial activities.

Addressing the Committee, Mohammed Umar Abba, the acting Chairman of the EFCC, noted that the Commission has earned the confidence and trust of Nigerians because of its unblemished professional disposition.

“The EFCC is doing remarkably well above all other law enforcement agencies in the country and that is why the UNODC and National Bureau of Statistics in the 2017 survey they conducted ranked EFCC as the most effective government agency in Nigeria,” Abba said.

He disclosed that the Commission has recorded 646 convictions and recovered over N11billion in monetary assets this year, despite the restriction imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reacting to the senators’ enquiry on the state of seized vehicles by the Commission, Abba expressed pain at the deteriorating state of assets in the custody of the EFCC.

“We are working on this challenge and I am sure the Attorney General of the Federation is coming out with a gazette so that this issue will be a thing of the past, not only vehicles, but landed properties,” he said.

He also weighed in on the worry of the legislators on the waning impact of the Whistle-blowing policy of the Federal Government.

Abba blamed the situation on mischief and misinformation by members of the public who turned it to a tool for settling personal scores.

“It is true that the whistle-blowing policy has gone down, unlike what it was at the beginning of the policy, where we received several reports from whistle-blowers. People started being mischievous with the policy. So we have to tread carefully as people turned it into a personal vendetta tool against individuals,” he said

He however revealed that the policy was being fine-tuned by the Ministry of Finance to make it more efficient.

The EFCC boss used the occasion to acquaint the legislators with the challenges confronting the agency.

These, according to him, include lack of adequate personnel and office accommodation, (especially in the Commission’s zonal offices); lack of internet facility; and Information and Communication Technology equipment, among others.

He canvassed for the support of the Committee in overcoming these challenges through appropriation.

Other members of the Senate committee present at the session were Senators Michael Nnaji, Aliyu Abubakar, Kola Balogun, Abba Moro, Abubakar Yusuf and Dauda Binos Yaroe.