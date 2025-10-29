back to top

Senate confirms new service chiefs

Reading time: 1 mins
News
President Bola Tinubu with the new service chiefs at the state house
President Bola Tinubu with the new service chiefs at the state house
Nanji Nandang Venley
Nanji Nandang Venley

The Senate has confirmed the new service chiefs nominated by President Bola Tinubu after last Friday’s major reshuffle.

The Senate during plenary on Wednesday, October 29, confirmed Olufemi Oluyede, a lieutenant general, as Chief of Defence Staff, Wahidi Shaibu, a major general, as Chief of Army staff, Idi Abbas, a rear admiral, as Chief of Naval staff, and Kennedy Aneke, an air vice marshal, as Chief of Air Staff.

The confirmation came after a two-hour closed-door session during which senators grilled the nominees on their strategies for enhancing national security and reforming the armed forces.

Tinubu, in a letter he to the Senate on Monday, urged lawmakers to grant “expeditious consideration” to the nominees, after he held a closed-door meeting with the new service chiefs at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The Senate President,  Godswill Akpabio, referred the president’s request to the Committee of the Whole for screening and confirmation, slated for Wednesday.

The ICIR reported that the president sacked Nigeria’s service chiefs and replaced them in a major shake-up of the nation’s security hierarchy on October 24.

Tinubu said the shake-up was “in furtherance of the efforts of the Federal Government to strengthen the national security architecture.”

He urged the new appointees to justify the trust placed in them by upholding professionalism, vigilance, and unity within the Armed Forces.

The administration expressed confidence that, once confirmed, the new appointments would strengthen inter-agency collaboration and enhance the fight against insurgency, banditry, and other security threats across the country.

Author Page

Nanji is an investigative journalist with the ICIR. She has years of experience in reporting and broadcasting human angle stories, gender inequalities, minority stories, and human rights issues. She has documented sexual war crimes in armed conflict, sex for grades in Nigerian Universities, harmful traditional practices and human trafficking.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

CLICK HERE

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
-Advertisement-

Recent

- Advertisement