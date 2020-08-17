Soldiers, 26 others arrested for internet fraud in Lagos

AJAYI Kayode, a serving Lance Corporal in the Nigerian Army has been arrested by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Lagos Zonal Office for alleged internet fraud in the Lekki axis of Lagos State.

According to the EFCC, Kayode said the “big shot yahoo yahoo boys” in whose company he was arrested, were his friends and that they had been teaching him how to make money through cybercrime.

The anti-fraud agency in a statement by Dele Oyewale, its Head, Media and Publicity said while the “boys” are members of Organised Cyber Criminal Syndicate Network, OCCSN, the ladies arrested with them confirmed the involvement of their “boyfriends” in internet fraud.

“Kayode, with service number NAF18/34732, was arrested in his military attire during an early morning raid at 6B, Fatai Idowu Arobike, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, on Saturday, August 15, 2020, following intelligence received from concerned members of the public about his alleged involvement in criminal activities,” the agency said.

The suspect according to the EFCC are, Kalu Emmanue; Hassan Sunday; Odinaka David Okem; Victor Ochiabuito; Christopher Prince; Victor Ologhu; Alex Aka; Miracle Onyekwere; Habeeb Ayomide; Olakunle Ajeigbu, Rasheed Olanrewaju and Salam Hakeem.

Others are Adeniran Nurudeen; Opeyemi Ojo Chris; Derrick Moris; Shehu Oluoti; Fuad Akinbayo; Babatunde Idowu; Uzo Igwe Nathaniel; Debowale Adedoyin; Shegun Emmanuel; Godswill Maduchem; Samson Kazeem; Oluwatobi Oluwatoba, Olaitan Ajao and Oyindamola Kareem.

It further said items recovered from the suspects include diamond jewelry, exotic cars and expensive phones and that the suspects will be charged to court soon.