State of Emergency could lead to military rule- APC leader

THE Chairman of the APC, Enugu State Ben Nwoye, has said that the declaration of a state of emergency was not a viable option for Nigeria. This could lead to the emergence of military rule in the country.

The APC Chairman for Enugu state said this on Tuesday when he featured on the Channels TV programme Sunrise Daily while discussing the call by the House of Representatives to declare an immediate state of emergency on insecurity in Nigeria.

Nwoye said that a state of emergency would lead to an undemocratic process, describing the insecurity issues as a national challenge, which should be approached by reassuring Nigerians that more could be done to protect lives and property.

Admitting that insecurity was rife across Nigeria, he stated that the police and security agents worldwide were doing their best to curb the situation.

He also stated that the democratic institution might collapse, and certain inalienable rights would be lost following the declaration of a state of emergency.

According to Nwoye, elected individuals may be made to relinquish their positions, which might lead to the introduction of military rule.

He maintained that the call for a state of emergency was not well thought out by the House of Representatives members, adding that a state of emergency would negatively affect all democratic institutions, including the House of Representatives.

Proposing solutions to the problem, Nwoye suggested that the people maintain a level of calm, more jobs are created, and continuous recruitment of personnel into the country’s security sector be conducted.

Also featuring on the show, a member of the House of Representatives, Obinna Chidoka, shared a contrary opinion, saying that a state of emergency on security had become necessary to review all the country’s security agents and restore peace.

Chidoka said the democratic process had already been violated and that rights had been lost, given the security situation in the country.

He bemoaned the increasing rate of crime and criminality and called for the president’s resignation if he was not capable of handling the country’s situation.

Nigeria has been burdened by insecurity challenges ranging from Islamic extremism and terrorism to banditry, secessionist movements and general internal strife.

The insecurity across the nation required that solution be sought, but despite the efforts made by the government, the security situation in the country has continued to deteriorate.