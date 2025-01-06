Student dies as explosion hits Abuja school

A TRAGIC explosion at an Islamiyyah school in Kuchibiyu Community, Bwari Area Council, Abuja, has claimed the life of one student and left four others injured.

The incident occurred around noon on Monday, January 6, with a security source noting that the injured students were quickly transported to a nearby hospital for medical attention, according to Premium Times.

While details about the explosion remain unclear as of the time of filing this report, the deceased student, whose identity is yet to be confirmed, was said to be carrying a substance suspected to be an improvised explosive device (IED) when it detonated.

The detonation injured other students in the process.

The affected students were said to have recently been admitted into the school.

Meanwhile, the FCT Police Command has yet to comment on the incident.

The command’s spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, when contacted by The ICIR, said she would confirm and get back to this organisation.