Taliban give tertiary institutions ultimatum to submit proposals for segregated education

Students receiving lecture in a classroom Source: Deutsche Welle (DW)
THE government of the Emirate of Afghanistan has issued a deadline to higher education institutions to present their proposals on how to implement a gender-segregated education system in the country.

Taliban-appointed acting Higher Education Minister Abdul Baqi Haqqani said on Sunday that tertiary institutions had only three days to submit their proposals as the country hoped to begin implementation of an unintegrated system of education by the end of September.

Under the new policy, male and female students would not be able to take classes together, just as male teachers could not  be allowed to teach female students.

Taliban Spokesman Suhail Shaheen had told Fox News on Friday that Afghan women would be allowed to work and receive an education as long as they wore hijabs.

However, another Taliban Spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told Italy’s La Repubblica newspaper that they did not plan to include female ministers in a new unity government as women would not serve as ministers under shariah law.

He did not rule out that women would be allowed to take on minor roles in the administration, Police and judiciary.

Last week, Afghan women held a demonstration in Herat and the capital city of Kabul, demanding participation in the national government and respect for their rights.

