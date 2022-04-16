TCN confirms fire incident at Ibadan substation

— 1 min read

THE Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has confirmed a fire incident at its Ayede transmission substation, Ibadan, Oyo State, on Friday, April 15, 2022.

The TCN, in a statement signed by Ndidi Mbah, General Manager, Public Affairs, said the fire affected one 150mva 330/132kv power transformer, but claimed power had been restored to the affected area.

“TCN hereby notes that there was a fire incident in Ayede Transmission Substation, Ibadan, Oyo State, at about 15:15hrs on Friday, April 15 2022. The fire incident, which affected one number 150MVA 330/132kV power transformer, was curtailed, and power supply was restored to the substation at about 18.46hrs and, subsequently, to the affected areas the same day.

“We regret any inconveniences this incident may have caused electricity consumers in the affected areas,” the statement read.

substation at about 18.46 and subsequently to the affected areas, the same day.

We regret any inconveniences this incident may have caused electricity consumers in the affected areas. Ndidi Mbah

GM, Public Affairs

15/4/2022 pic.twitter.com/MWz9ApsJ3L — TCNNIGERIA (@TCN_NIGERIA) April 16, 2022

This is coming a few weeks after a blackout occurred in Abuja and Lagos due to a national grid collapse.

- Advertisement -

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), in a notice to its subscribers via its official Twitter handle, blamed the blackout on a national grid failure that occurred on Friday evening.

“Please be informed that the current power outage is due to a system failure from the National Grid. The system collapsed at about 6.30pm and 8.50pm today, April 8 2022, causing the outage currently being experienced,” the notice added.

The collapse of the national grid on April 8, 2022 made it the third time in less than a month that the grid collapsed.

The ICIR reported that the national grid collapsed on March 14 and 15.

National grid collapses and constant fire incidents at TCN substations lead to power outages that hurt businesses and households that lack alternative means of power supply.