29.1 C
Abuja

The JournalismAI offers festival that focuses on journalism, artificial intelligence

Media Opportunities
Blessing Otoibhi
JournalismAI Festival 2022
JournalismAI Festival 2022
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE JournalismAI Festival is inviting applications to its JournalismAI Festival 2022. 

The programme is slated for December 7, 2022, to December 8, 2022.  

The event is organised by Polis at the London School of Economics and Political Science and supported by the Google News Initiative. 

The first day of the festival will feature a presentation of innovative projects on exciting AI-powered tools.  

The second day of the festival features inspiring conversations and case studies from the cutting edge of journalism and artificial intelligence. 

Anyone interested in the intersection between journalism and artificial intelligence can attend this free event. 

The organiser says: “When it comes to gender, race, and ethnicity, both journalism and artificial intelligence have a representation problem.

- Advertisement -

“Media professionals who identify as women or LGBTQ+, people of colour, and those from the Global South and other marginalised communities, face significantly more challenges in getting their work recognised on the global stage.”

The sessions will also be available on YouTube. 

Participants must sign up to the JournalismAI newsletter here.  

The registration is ongoing and interested applicants should apply here. 

Author profile
Blessing Otoibhi

Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via Botoibhi@icirnigeria.org or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Environment

Flooding: Bayelsa govt orders workers to stay at home

AS part of measures to mitigate the disaster caused by flooding in Bayelsa State,...
Health

Coalition lauds FG for proposing highest budget for health since 2015

A COALITION of Civil Society Organisations in Nigeria, the Partnership for Advocacy in Child...
Environment

How failure to complete multi-million naira Shagari dam is creating an outsized crisis for villagers in Sokoto

By  Beloved John THE inability of successive governments to complete the multi-million naira Shagari Dam...
News

Benzema wins the 2022 Ballon D’or

FRANCE Footballer and Real Madrid striker, Karim Benzema has won the 2022 Ballon d'or...
ICT/Telecoms

ITU to promote Internet connectivity in rural Nigeria

AN agency of the United Nations, the International Telecommunications Union (ITU), is to partner...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleFlooding: Bayelsa govt orders workers to stay at home

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.