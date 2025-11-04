Tinubu nominates Enugu Attorney-General Udeh as minister

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has nominated the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in Enugu State, Kingsley Tochukwu Udeh, for appointment as a minister.

The president’s request was contained in a letter read on the Senate floor on Tuesday, November 4, by Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

According to Tinubu, the nomination was made in compliance with Section 147 (2) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), which empowers the president to appoint ministers subject to Senate confirmation.

“I am pleased to forward to the Senate the nomination of Dr. Kingsley Tochukwu-Udeh, SAN, for confirmation as minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“While I hope that this request will receive the usual expeditious consideration of the Senate, please accept, distinguished Senate President and distinguished senators, the assurances of my highest regards,” the letter read in part.

The Senate President Akpabio consequently referred the nomination letter to the Committee of the Whole for screening and confirmation.

The nomination followed the resignation of the former Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji, who stepped down in October amid controversy over his academic credentials.

On October 4, The ICIR reported how a two-year-long investigation by Premium Times found that both Nnaji’s university certificate and his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) discharge certificate were forged.

According to the report, the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) disowned the Bachelor of Science certificate Nnaji claimed to have obtained from the institution, stating that there were no records showing he graduated in July 1985 as alleged.

His departure left Enugu State unrepresented in the Federal Executive Council.

Meanwhile, Udeh, a seasoned legal practitioner recently conferred with the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), is expected to replace Nnaji and restore Enugu’s representation in the cabinet.

Recall that on October 21, Tinubu also sought the approval of the Senate for Bernard Mohammed Doro, a doctor , from Plateau State for confirmation as a minister.

The presidency noted that his nomination came on the heels of Nentawe Yilwatda’s appointment as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in July 2025.