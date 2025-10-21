Tinubu nominates new minister

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has forwarded the name of Bernard Mohammed Doro, a doctor from Plateau State to the Senate for confirmation as a minister.

A statement by the president media aide Bayo Onanuga, on Tuesday, October 21, stated that a letter seeking the Senate’s confirmation of the nominee had been sent to the upper chamber.

The presidency noted that his nomination came on the heels of Nentawe Yilwatda’s appointment as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in July 2025.

The ICIR reported that Yilwatda, a former governorship candidate in Plateau State, succeeded Abdullahi Ganduje, who resigned from the position in June, citing health concerns. His resignation came amid pressure from party members, pending court cases, and allegations of financial misconduct.

Yilwatda was brought into the Federal Executive Council in October 2024 to replace Betta Edu as Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction.

The new nominee, Doro, was born on January 23, 1969, in Kwall, Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

According to the presidency, he has more than two decades of experience spanning clinical practice, pharmaceutical management, strategic leadership, and community engagement in Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

He is said to hold degrees in Pharmacy and Law, an MBA with a focus on IT-driven business strategy, and a Master’s degree in Advanced Clinical Practice. He is also an Independent Prescriber and Advanced Clinical Practitioner with frontline experience in the UK’s National Health Service (NHS), covering urgent care, walk-in centres, GP practices, and hospital settings.