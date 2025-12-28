Tinubu travels to Europe after touring Borno, Bauchi, Lagos

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has departed Lagos for Europe as part of his end-of-year schedule, following a series of official engagements across Borno, Bauchi and Lagos states, the Presidency has said.

According to a statement by the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu left Lagos on Sunday, December 28, continuing his end-of-year break ahead of an official trip to Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates.

Earlier, the President had embarked on a three-state visit, beginning with Borno State, where he commissioned projects executed by the state government under Governor Babagana Zulum and the Federal Government.

While in Maiduguri, Tinubu also attended the wedding ceremony of Sadeeq Sheriff, son of former Borno State governor, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff.

From Borno, the President travelled to Bauchi State to commiserate with the state government and the family of Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi, the late Islamic cleric and leader of the Tijjaniyya Muslim Brotherhood, who died on November 27.

Tinubu thereafter proceeded to Lagos, where he spent the end-of-year holidays and participated in several activities, including attending the Eyo Festival held at Tafawa Balewa Square on December 27.

The festival honoured notable figures, including the President’s mother, Abibatu Mogaji, and former Lagos State governors, Lateef Jakande and Michael Otedola.

The presidency announced that he has now left for Europe ahead of his participation in the 2026 Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) Summit, scheduled to take place in early January.

According to the statement, he was invited to the summit by the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The weeklong summit convenes global leaders from government, business and civil society to discuss sustainable development, with the 2026 edition themed “The Nexus of Next: All Systems Go.”

The presidency further noted that Tinubu is expected to return to Nigeria after the conclusion of the summit.