Top 10 apps to monitor your child’s Internet activities

— 1 min read

THE sextape scandal involving a pupil of the Chrisland School, Lagos, has shown that it is very important that parents monitor and track their children’s activities on the Internet.

The following are 10 software apps you can download to keep track of your child’s activities online.

Famisafe

FamiSafe is a powerful parental control app available on both android and iOS devices. It helps parents track their kid’s location, set screen, and social media activities.

Norton Family parental control

Norton Family offers parental control and monitoring features for parents of today’s hyper-connected kids.

Qustodio

- Advertisement -

Qustodio is a parental control and digital wellbeing software that supervises your child’s messages and social media posts to ensure they don’t share personal information with strangers.

KidsGuard Pro

KidsGuard Pro for Android is a dedicated Android monitoring app that helps you remotely track someone’s location, online activities and social media apps.

Net Nanny

Net Nanny is a content-control software suite marketed primarily toward parents that would like to monitor and control their child’s computer and phone activities.

ESET

ESET Parental Control App manages kids’ web access and keep them safe online. It is for Android smartphones and tablets.

- Advertisement -

MM Guardian

MMGuardian Parental Control App gives parents the ability to set up comprehensive parental controls on their child’s Android phone. MMGuardian can monitor and block text messages, block and monitor picture messages, among other parental control features.

Family keeper

Family Keeper is an easy-to-use, simple, intuitive and secure parental control app designed to help build safe and healthy online experiences for families.

Secure Teen

SecureTeen brings you a complete parental control app for cell phones and tablets. It addresses your worries by monitoring and filtering your kids’ web activities, keeping a tab on apps they download, and keeping you informed about their location, text messages, calls, and much more.

Bit Guardian

- Advertisement -

Bit Guardian Parental Control App for Android helps to keep your kids safe and secure.