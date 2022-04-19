32.5 C
Abuja

Top 10 apps to monitor your child’s Internet activities

News
Blessing Otoibhi
FirstCry Parenting How to Put Parental Control on Youtube - Importance & Tips
FirstCry Parenting How to Put Parental Control on Youtube - Importance & Tips
Advertisementspot_img

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

THE sextape scandal involving a pupil of the Chrisland School, Lagos, has shown that it is very important that parents monitor and track their children’s activities on the Internet.

The following are 10 software apps you can download to keep track of your child’s activities online.

Famisafe

FamiSafe is a powerful parental control app available on both android and iOS devices. It helps parents track their kid’s location, set screen, and social media activities.

FamiSafe: Parental Control App

APKFab
FamiSafe: Parental Control App APK 5.6.0.199 Download for Android – Download FamiSafe: Parental Control App APK Lates

Norton Family parental control

Norton Family offers parental control and monitoring features for parents of today’s hyper-connected kids.

Norton parental control app
Norton parental control app

Qustodio

- Advertisement -

Qustodio is a parental control and digital wellbeing software that supervises your child’s messages and social media posts to ensure they don’t share personal information with strangers.

Qustodio parental control app
Qustodio parental control app

KidsGuard Pro

KidsGuard Pro for Android is a dedicated Android monitoring app that helps you remotely track someone’s location, online activities and social media apps.

kidsguard pro
kidsguard pro

Net Nanny

Net Nanny is a content-control software suite marketed primarily toward parents that would like to monitor and control their child’s computer and phone activities.

Netnanny parental control app
Netnanny parental control app

ESET

ESET Parental Control App manages kids’ web access and keep them safe online. It is for Android smartphones and tablets.

ESET
ESET
- Advertisement -

MM Guardian

MMGuardian Parental Control App gives parents the ability to set up comprehensive parental controls on their child’s Android phone. MMGuardian can monitor and block text messages, block and monitor picture messages, among other parental control features.

MM Guardian app
MM Guardian app

Family keeper

Family Keeper is an easy-to-use, simple, intuitive and secure parental control app designed to help build safe and healthy online experiences for families.

Family keeper app
Family keeper app

Secure Teen

SecureTeen brings you a complete parental control app for cell phones and tablets. It addresses your worries by monitoring and filtering your kids’ web activities, keeping a tab on apps they download, and keeping you informed about their location, text messages, calls, and much more.

Secure teen app
Secure teen app

Bit Guardian

- Advertisement -

Bit Guardian Parental Control App for Android helps to keep your kids safe and secure.

Bit Guardian app
Bit Guardian app

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisement

Recent

National News

Eviction notice: NRC staff, retirees, seek FG’s intervention

STAFF and retirees of Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) in Kano State have appealed to...
Conflict and Security

Reporter Diary: How Police Officer Gilbert Ebute harassed me at Chrisland School in Ikeja

THERE are some things no one prepares for.  If you are a Nigerian journalist,...
News

AEPB seals Ministry of Works, Federal Character Commission, others over N10 billion debt

THE Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB) has sealed up some government offices, hotels, plazas...
News

Femi Adesina, Garba Shehu have done a bad job as spokespersons – Kukah

CATHOLIC Bishop of the Diocese of Sokoto Matthew Hassan Kukah on Tuesday said Special...
Education

How a corps member executed multiple community projects for host community

OBIOMA Peace Mmuojama, 26,  was posted to carry out her National Youth Service Corps...
Advertisement

Most Read

Nigerian mum, Chrisland Schools clash over alleged rape of pupil during Dubai games

Police commence investigation into alleged rape of Chrisland school pupil

INVESTIGATION: How corps members falsify medical documents, feign illness to bypass NYSC protocols

Russia’s ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missile NOT capable of destroying the whole world

Cristiano Ronaldo loses baby

2023: Call your supporters to order, Osinbajo has rights to contest as you –APC...

Illegal loan apps ignore Nigeria’s cyber laws, continue to shame customers

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Has NFT become a money-making machine for digital artists?

2023 presidential election: Behold politicians being touted as Nigeria’s next messiahs

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleEviction notice: NRC staff, retirees, seek FG’s intervention

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.