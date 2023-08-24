Two dead, 35 injured in Abuja building collapse

Two people have died in a building collapse which occurred at Lagos Street in the Garki area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Thirty-five others were injured in the collapse and have been taken to hospitals around the area, according to the Head, Public.

The incident occurred at about 11.30pm on Wednesday, August 23, according to Head, Public Affairs, Nkechi Isah.

Minister of the FCT Nyesom Wike, who was present at the scene, promised to foot the bills of those injured in the collapse.

Rescue activities are still ongoing as an unknown number of residents are still trapped in the building.

