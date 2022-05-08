UPDATE: ASUU warning strike ends May 9, next line of action not clear

— 1 min read

THE warning strike embarked by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) will end Monday, May 9.

ASUU embarked on a one-month warning strike on February 14 and extended it by another eight weeks in March.

The roll-over strike which commenced on March 14 was slated to last for 8 weeks, ends on May 9.

Other university unions had joined in the strike, including the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, (SSANU), the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Education and Allied Institutions (NASU).

Meetings between ASUU and the Federal Government have not yielded results, with the union insisting that the government failed to satisfactorily address the issues raised in the 2020 FGN/ASUU Memorandum of Action.

The recurring disagreement between the Federal Government and the university union has continued to disrupt academic activities in universities, with many students staying in school longer than planned.

The ICIR had reported that students across Nigerian universities have been frustrated by the incessant strike actions which undermine the country’s education system.

Meanwhile, a Twitter account with the handle ASUU_NGN has said the union is considering indefinite strike action, the post has since gathered over 11,000 engagements.

“The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) will end its warning strike tomorrow (Monday), 9th of May 2022, as considerations on indefinite strike commence. More details to follow,” the post read.

When The ICIR contacted the ASUU president, Emmanuel Osodeke, he described the tweet as fake.

“ASUU has no Twitter handle. The ones you see are fake. In a meeting presently,” he said.

Osodeke, however, did not give further information on the next line of action.