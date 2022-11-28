29.4 C
Abuja

WHO renames monkeypox as mpox over racism, stigmatization concerns

Health and EnvironmentHealth
Bankole Abe
Illustration Photo
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE World Health Organization (WHO) declared on Monday, November 28, that “mpox” is now the preferred name for monkeypox.

WHO said both names would be used simultaneously for one year while ‘monkeypox’ is phased out.

Monkeypox was named in 1970, more than a decade after the virus that causes the disease was discovered in captive monkeys, the organization said.

READ ALSO:

[FACT-CHECK] Did US-funded labs in Nigeria lead to monkeypox outbreak?

[ANALYSIS] Mapping the spread of Monkeypox

WHO calls for reduction in sex partners as monkeypox cases rise

- Advertisement -

Spain, US, Germany top infections as WHO declares monkeypox global health emergency

The health body said scientists and experts have pushed since the recent outbreak to change the name to avoid discrimination and stigma that could steer people away from testing and vaccination.

WHO said it was worried by the “racist and stigmatizing language” attached after monkeypox spread to more than 100 countries.

Many individuals and countries asked the organization “to propose a way forward to change the name”.

In August, WHO encouraged people to propose new names for monkeypox by submitting suggestions to its website.

WHO said the consultation process included experts from medical, scientific, classification and statistics advisory committees “which constituted of representatives from government authorities of 45 different countries”.

“The issue of the use of the new name in different languages was extensively discussed. The preferred term mpox can be used in other languages.

- Advertisement -

“WHO will adopt the term mpox in its communications and encourages others to follow these recommendations, to minimize any ongoing negative impact of the current name and from the adoption of the new name,” WHO said.

So far, more than 81,000 monkeypox cases in 110 countries have been reported to WHO in the recent outbreak. WHO says the global risk remains moderate, and outside of countries in West and Central Africa, the spell continues to affect men who have sex with men primarily.

WHO said Monday that “monkeypox” would remain searchable in the International Classification of Diseases to allow access to historical information. The one-year period when both will be used provides time for publications and communications to be updated.

Monkeypox is caused by the monkeypox virus, a member of the Orthopoxvirus genus in the family Poxviridae.

Author profile
Bankole Abe
Reporter at ICIR | abankole@icirnigeria.org | Author Page

A reporter with the ICIR
A Journalist with a niche for quality and a promoter of good governance

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Media News

13 reporters shortlisted for 2022 WSAIR awards

THIRTEEN reporters have been shortlisted for the 17th edition of the Wole Soyinka Award...
Politics and Governance

2023: South-West Muslims must support Tinubu – MURIC

THE Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has said that all Muslims in the South-West must...
Politics and Governance

Adeleke suspends Osun electoral commission chairman, members

OSUN State governor Ademola Adeleke suspended the Chairman of the Osun State Independent Electoral...
Judiciary

Ogun: Appeal Court reinstates PDP candidates

THE Court of Appeal sitting in Ibadan, Oyo State has reinstated all Peoples Democratic...
Agriculture

Katanga dam, another abandoned government project threatening livelihood in Nasarawa

IN 2012, the FG awarded a project at the contract sum of N184 million...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article2023: South-West Muslims must support Tinubu – MURIC
Next article13 reporters shortlisted for 2022 WSAIR awards

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.