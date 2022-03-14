33.1 C
Why we extended warning strike by 8 weeks – ASUU

Bankole Abe
ASUU Chairman Emmanuel Osodeke
ASUU Chairman Emmanuel Osodeke
THE Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has extended its ongoing warning strike by eight weeks.

ASUU announced the extension of the industrial action in a statement signed its president, Emmanuel Osodeke.

In the statement which was posted on Twitter, the union said it took the decision because the Federal Government failed to satisfactorily address all the issues raised in the 2020 FGN/ASUU Memorandum of Action within the four-week warning strike.

Osodeke noted that during its meeting on Sunday, the union’s National Executive Council (NEC) agreed to give the Federal Government another eight weeks to address all the issues “in concrete terms”.

ASUU Strike: University students protest, block highway

“NEC acknowledged the intervention efforts, in various ways, by patriots and friends of genuine national development (students, parents, journalists, trade union leaders, civil society activists etc) to expeditiously resolve the crisis which government’s disposition had allowed to fester.

“However, ASUU, as a union of intellectuals, has historical obligations to make governments honour agreements,” the statement said.

The statement stressed that the union expects the government to address all outstanding issues in the additional eight weeks to enable students resume studies as soon as possible.

ASUU extended the warning strike at a meeting of its National Executive Council (NEC).

The meeting, which started on Sunday, ended early on Monday morning.

The ICIR reported that a meeting, in February, between the Federal Government and the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) over the lingering ASUU strike ended in a deadlock.

