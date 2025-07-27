back to top

10 family members, 15 others feared dead as boat capsizes in Niger

News
10 family members, 15 others feared dead in Niger boat mishap
Photo showing a capsized boat used to illustrate the report.
Nanji Nandang VENLEY
Nanji Nandang VENLEY

AT least 25 people, including 10 family members, are feared dead after a boat capsized in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

The Director of Information and Special Duties, Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA),  Ibrahim Hussaini, in a statement on Sunday, said that the boat, carrying an unspecified number of passengers and farm products to Kwata, Zumba Market, capsized mid-river on Saturday.

Hussaini explained that the boat operator and a few passengers were rescued, with one currently undergoing treatment at the General Hospital in Kuta.

He noted that the number of casualties could not be confirmed as search and rescue operations were ongoing.

“The agency received a report of a boat mishap which occurred yesterday. A boat loaded with commodities and an unknown number of passengers heading to Kwata Zumba market capsized along the route,” Hussaini said.

The traditional leader of Zumba, Ruwa Umar Isah, also confirmed the tragic incident, estimating that around 25 people died.

He revealed that one family lost 10 members, while another reported that five of their relatives were missing.


     

     

    The ICIR reported in 2024 that at least 27 people died when a boat capsized on the Niger River.

    The boat was carrying about 200 passengers from Kogi State to a food market in the neighbouring Niger State when it capsized.

    The tragedy was just one of several cases of boat accidents in the state in recent years.

    At least, more than 200 people died, with hundreds of others missing recently due to flooding in the Mokwa Local Government Area of the state.

    Author Page

    Nanji is an investigative journalist with the ICIR. She has years of experience in reporting and broadcasting human angle stories, gender inequalities, minority stories, and human rights issues.

