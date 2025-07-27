10 family members, 15 others feared dead as boat capsizes in Niger

AT least 25 people, including 10 family members, are feared dead after a boat capsized in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

The Director of Information and Special Duties, Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), Ibrahim Hussaini, in a statement on Sunday, said that the boat, carrying an unspecified number of passengers and farm products to Kwata, Zumba Market, capsized mid-river on Saturday.

Hussaini explained that the boat operator and a few passengers were rescued, with one currently undergoing treatment at the General Hospital in Kuta.

He noted that the number of casualties could not be confirmed as search and rescue operations were ongoing.

“The agency received a report of a boat mishap which occurred yesterday. A boat loaded with commodities and an unknown number of passengers heading to Kwata Zumba market capsized along the route,” Hussaini said.

The traditional leader of Zumba, Ruwa Umar Isah, also confirmed the tragic incident, estimating that around 25 people died.

He revealed that one family lost 10 members, while another reported that five of their relatives were missing.

The ICIR reported in 2024 that at least 27 people died when a boat capsized on the Niger River.

The boat was carrying about 200 passengers from Kogi State to a food market in the neighbouring Niger State when it capsized.

The tragedy was just one of several cases of boat accidents in the state in recent years.

At least, more than 200 people died, with hundreds of others missing recently due to flooding in the Mokwa Local Government Area of the state.