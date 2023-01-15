10 feared dead in Abuja multiple car crash

ABOUT 10 people are feared dead in a multiple car crash along the Nnamdi Azikiwe expressway in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Sunday, January 15.

According to a report, the crash which involved a Toyota Camry and a Mazda, occurred at the Nicon-Gishiri area of the expressway.

Three other vehicles at the scene were reportedly damaged as a result of the crash. An eyewitness, Samaila Isyaku, disclosed that some pedestrians waiting for vehicles and others attempting to cross the expressway were among the victims of the crash.

“We counted at least 10 dead bodies besides the numerous people that were injured. The crash resulted from dangerous over-speeding and eventual loss of control,” he said.

The ICIR contacted the FCT Police Command for an official confirmation. However, Public Relations Officer (PRO) Josephine Adeh said she was not aware of the crash.

“Madam, I don’t know about it. You are just giving me the information. Let me find out,” she said.

Over-speeding has been identified by the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) as a significant cause of auto accidents in Nigeria.

- Advertisement -

In 2021, 51 per cent of deaths resulting from road accidents in Nigeria occurred in the FCT, Kaduna and Niger states.

The FCT alone recorded 2,016 deaths which was the highest figure across the country.