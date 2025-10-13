10 things to Know about late cleric Uma Ukpai

RENOWNED evangelist and founder of the Uma Ukpai Evangelistic Association (UUEA), Uma Ukpai, has passed away at the age of 80. He died on October 6, 2025, after more than six decades of devoted Christian ministry.

In a statement issued on October 13, his family described his death as a “triumphant homegoing”, noting that he “finished his race and is now resting in eternal praise.” Ukpai was widely revered for his evangelistic crusades, mentorship, and lifelong dedication to spreading the gospel across Nigeria and beyond.

Here are 10 key things to know about the late cleric:

Uma Ukpai was born on January 7, 1945, in Asaga, Ohafia, Abia State, Nigeria. He lost his father at the age of 10. He became a Christian in 1958, a turning point that marked the beginning of his spiritual journey and lifelong mission in evangelism. Ukpai established the Uma Ukpai Evangelistic Association (UUEA), a non-denominational gospel ministry headquartered in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State. He was one of the founding leaders of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) and played a major role in uniting the body of Christ in the country. Ukpai studied in both Nigeria and abroad, attending institutions such as the School of Journalism and Television, Frisham, UK, South Florida Christian College, USA, Carolina Christian University, and Burke Bible College, Kentucky. He earned a Diploma in Journalism, a Certificate in Electrical Engineering Practice, and Bachelor’s and Doctorate degrees in Divinity. He was married to Pastor Philomena Uma Ukpai, and their union was blessed with eight biological children and one adopted child. Ukpai endured personal tragedy when two of his children died in a car accident on the same day, an experience he often referenced as a test of his faith. His powerful crusades across Africa and beyond were marked by large gatherings, healing testimonies, and passionate preaching that inspired countless lives. Known for humility, compassion, and unwavering faith, Ukpai mentored many young ministers and left behind a spiritual legacy that continues to shape Christianity in Nigeria.

The family announced that details of his burial arrangements will be released later, as tributes continue to pour in from across the world, celebrating his life of service, faith, and impact.