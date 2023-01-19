100-year-old weekly news magazine to shut down in Japan

JAPANESE weekly news magazine Shukan Asahi will print its final edition in May.

Asahi Shimbun Publications Inc., the publisher of the magazine, made the announcement on Thursday, January 19, ending its over 100 year publication history.

The publisher highlighted that the decision was made because the market for weekly magazines was declining and advertisements revenues have lessened.

The firm added that it will focus its resources on digital media content and book publishing.

Shukan Asahi which was launched in 1922, is known for its focal point on social issues including Politics, Economics and Education. It is said to be Japan’s oldest weekly.

The magazine’s circulation exceeded one million copies in the 1950s. It sold only 74,125 copies in December last year.