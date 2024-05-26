12 injured after turbulence hit Qatar Airways flight from Doha to Dublin

AT LEAST 12 people were injured after turbulence hit a Qatar Airways flight from Doha to Dublin on Sunday, May 26.

According to Dublin airport authorities in a statement, the incident involving Qatar Airways flight QR017 experiencing turbulence over Turkey resulted in injuries to six passengers and six crew members.

The flight, which landed in Dublin shortly before 1pm (12:00 GMT), was met by emergency services, including airport police and the fire and rescue department.