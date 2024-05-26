back to top

12 injured after turbulence hit Qatar Airways flight from Doha to Dublin

Qatar Airways
Itoro ETUKUDO
AT LEAST 12 people were injured after turbulence hit a Qatar Airways flight from Doha to Dublin on Sunday, May 26. 
According to Dublin airport authorities in a statement, the incident involving Qatar Airways flight QR017 experiencing turbulence over Turkey resulted in injuries to six passengers and six crew members.
The flight, which landed in Dublin shortly before 1pm (12:00 GMT), was met by emergency services, including airport police and the fire and rescue department.

“Upon landing, the aircraft was met by emergency services, including airport police and our fire and rescue department, due to six passengers and six crew [12 total] on board reporting injuries after the aircraft experienced turbulence while airborne over Turkey.

“The Dublin Airport team continues to provide full assistance on the ground to passengers and airline staff,” the statement said.

    This incident comes days after a Singapore Airlines flight SQ321 encountered severe turbulence with over 100 passengers injured, killing a British man with a heart condition and forcing the plane to make an emergency landing in Bangkok.

    The Singapore airline noted that the turbulence occurred while the aircraft was passing over Myanmar’s Irrawaddy Basin almost ten hours into the journey.

    During the terrifying ordeal at high altitude, passengers and crew were hurled violently throughout the cabin, resulting in injuries to their skulls, brains, and spines.

    According to reports, air safety experts have stated that passengers frequently wear seatbelts too casually, putting them at risk in the event of an unplanned turbulence on the aircraft. Additionally, scientists caution that the phenomenon known as “clear air turbulence,” which is imperceptible to radar, is intensifying due to climate change.

