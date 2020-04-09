15 Chinese medical doctors arrive Nigeria to help fight coronavirus

A 15-PERSON Chinese medical team has arrived Abuja to help the country combat coronavirus.

It was gathered that the medical personnel arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Wednesday, where they were received by a Federal Government delegation led by the health minister, Osagie Ehanire.

Reports reveal that the medical team arrived with 16-ton test kits, ventilators, disinfection machine, disposable medical masks, drugs, infrared thermometer and other items ordered by the Federal Government.

This is despite verbal protest against the Federal Government welcoming medical assistance and personnel from China.

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) had earlier kicked against the idea, stating that Nigeria has a large pool of medical practitioners and urging the government to scale up and empower Nigerian medical personnels instead of importing foreign doctors.

However, the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, chaired by Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, on Friday, appealed that medical experts in the country should welcome and accept the effort of the Chinese.

Mustapha explained that the contribution of the Chinese medical personnels in tackling COVID_19 in the country would help to effectively combat the pandemic.

“I wish to clarify that all the countries of the world are seeking assistance and are receiving help in the fight against COVID-19 – even the United States is looking for help elsewhere,” Mustapha said.

Meanwhile, for doctors at the forefront of containing the COVID -19 pandemic in Nigeria, the federal government pays doctors in public hospitals a monthly hazard fee of N5,000, which is equivalent to $13.64, for any risk they might encounter while carrying out their duties, The ICIR earlier reported.