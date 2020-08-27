17 dead, 3 injured in Zamfara auto crash – Police

THE Zamfara State Police Command says 17 people died while three sustained injuries in an auto crash on Wednesday along Gusau-Zaria road in the state.

Mohammed Shehu, the Zamfara State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in a telephone conversation confirmed the details of the incident to The ICIR.

“Yes, it is true, 17 people died while three people injured, they are in the hospital and are responding to treatment,” Shehu told The ICIR.

Shehu said the accident occurred when a truck transporting cement lost control and crashed into three other vehicles plying the road.

The incident reportedly occurred a few minutes after the governor of the state, Bello Mattawale and his convoy passed the the same road on Wednesday evening.

The report stated that Mattawale, who had passed the road came back to the accident scene for self-inspection of the fatal accident.

The Governor directed an immediate contact with the families of those who died and ordered his staff to gather at the hospital the following day for a befitting burial of the deceased.

A number of the victims of the accident were reported to be politicians who had gone to receive the governor from his trip to the Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja.