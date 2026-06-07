2 infants die as Army rescues 360 abducted women, children in Borno

THE Nigerian Army troops of Operation Hadin Kai, in conjunction with Special Operations Forces, have rescued the 360 civilians, mainly women and children, abducted by terrorists from Ngoshe community in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno.

Abdulsalam Abubakar, a major general and theatre commander of the North East Joint Task Force Operation Hadin Kai, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the rescue followed a coordinated special operation conducted on June 6 across multiple fronts around the Mandara Mountains.

According to him, Special Operations Forces initially carried out preliminary missions that created confusion within terrorist camps, paving the way for ground troops of the 26 Task Force Brigade to extract the captives successfully.

“The rescued civilians were among residents abducted during a terrorist attack on Ngoshe community on March 3, 2026.

“However, the operation recorded a tragic setback as two infants died during the rescue effort due to the harsh and difficult terrain encountered while moving the victims to safety,” he said.

He added that all rescued persons underwent immediate medical screening upon arrival, while those requiring urgent medical attention were stabilised by brigade medical personnel and admitted to the General Hospital in Gwoza for treatment.

“The victims were also provided with food and water before being moved to a secure holding facility pending their handover to relevant authorities and reunification with their families,” he said. (NAN)

Mustapha USMAN Mustapha Usman is an investigative journalist with the International Centre for Investigative Reporting. You can easily reach him via: musman@icirnigeria.com. He tweets @UsmanMustapha_M