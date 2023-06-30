27.1 C
Abuja
HomeBusiness and Economy
Business and Economy

20 states reduced their domestic debts by N62bn in three months

Kehinde OGUNYALE
Kehinde OGUNYALE
pension fund

Related

DATA from the Debt Management Office (DMO) have shown that the total domestic debt figure for the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) rose by N141.2 billion in three months.

In December 2022, the figure stood at N5.33 trillion, but by the end of March 2023, the figure had increased to N5.5 trillion. 

Within that period, only 20 out of 36 states reduced their domestic debts by N62 billion. The 20 states had a combined debt profile of N2.34 trillion in December 2022.

The states were Abia, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Bayelsa, Borno, Cross River, Ebonyi, Ekiti, Gombe, Imo, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Ondo, Osun, Plateau, Yobe and Zamfara. 

Zamfara state led with the highest reduction in three months, dropping its debts by almost 13 per cent, from N112.2 billion in December 2022 to N98.1 billion in March 2023. 

It was followed by Akwa Ibom with 6 per cent, Bayelsa with 4.3 per cent, and Abia with a 4 per cent decrease. The states with the lowest reduction figures were Anambra (0.50 per cent), Cross River (0.50 per cent), Kebbi (0.60 per cent) and Plateau (0.60 per cent)

The ICIR had reported how 10 reelected governors increased their debt profiles by a total of 54.9 per cent during the first four years of their administrations.

Another report disclosed how the newly elected governors inherited domestic and external debts of N2.1 trillion and $1.9 billion respectively upon assumption of office. 

    Rate
    Briefly Expand
    Send
    [_post_title]

    Meanwhile, 11 states and the FCT increased their domestic debt profiles within three months. Their domestic debts rose from a combined total of N2.35 trillion to N2.56 trillion, from December 2022 to March 2023. 

    Lagos, Delta, Ogun and Oyo states ranked the highest increase within the period. 

    Five states maintained the same debt profiles within the three months. This means that the states did not borrow any money from creditors in the country at the time of this collation.

    The five states are Benue, Kano, Katsina, Rivers and Taraba.

    Kehinde OGUNYALE

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    Advertisement

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Recent

    Media Opportunities

    Catapult Development Fund offers grant for documentaries

    DOCUMENTARY filmmakers can apply for development grants ranging from US$5,000 to US$25,000. The Catapult film...
    News

    Dubawa wins at Global Fact 10

    DUBAWA has emerged winner of the highest impact fact check at the Global Fact...
    Crime

    Police trail customer who absconded with N55m Benz during test drive

    OPERATIVES of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command are on the trail of...
    Oil and Gas

    Why cooking gas price fell in May despite year-on-year rise – experts

    THE price of cooking gas fell in May for the first time this year,...
    Entertainment

    My greatest achievement in 2022 is Asake, Yhemolee reveals

    NIGERIAN actor and social media influencer, Idowu Adeyemi popularly known as Yhemolee, has revealed...

    Most Read

    List of microfinance banks, others whose licences CBN revoked

    Fact-checked: A look at some of Buhari’s claims during his 8 years as president

    Behold governors elected in Nigeria’s gubernatorial elections

    Female police officer detained for attempting to resign

    Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

    Labour berates NNPCLtd for publicising new petrol price template despite ongoing negotiations

    Buhari swears in new revenue commissioners in administration’s final FEC

    From blackout to chaos: Inside Benue communal crisis over electricity

    EFCC arrests Buhari’s former power minister over alleged N22bn fraud

    Agency launches initiative to combat child abuse in Lagos

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Previous article
    Catapult Development Fund offers grant for documentaries

    Help Desk

    The ICIR can help

    FOIA Help Desk

    DATA Help Desk

    Current Funding Partners

    Strategic Partners

    Projects

    Pages

    Resources

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Newsletter Signup

    Stay connected

    © The ICIR | All rights reserved.