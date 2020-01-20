2020 Elizabeth Neuffer Fellowship: IWMF calls for application from female journalists

Advertisement

The International Women’s Media Foundation (IWMF) is accepting applications for the 2020 Elizabeth Neuffer Fellowship.

The seven-month fellowship which was created in memory of The Boston Globe correspondent and IWMF Courage in Journalism Award (1998) winner Elizabeth Neuffer, who died while reporting in Iraq on May 9, 2003.

According to IWMF, the fellowship gives academic and professional opportunities to women journalists committed to human rights and social justice reporting. During this program, the selected journalist will have the chance to complete research and coursework at MIT’s Center for International Studies and to participate in internships with The Boston Globe and The New York Times.

Eligibility criteria for Neuffer Fellowship is open to women-identifying and non-binary journalists whose work focuses on human rights and social justice issues.

All applicants for the Neuffer Fellowship must be working journalists with at least three years of full-time, professional journalism experience. Internships and journalism-related work completed as a university student do not count as professional experience. Applicants may be staff or freelance journalists.

Journalists from any country around the world are eligible to apply. However, applicants must speak, read and write English fluently in order to fully participate in and benefit from the Fellowship.

The application for the Neuffer Fellowship opens in January and closes in late February or early March each year.

The selection process concludes in May. All applicants are notified of their application status shortly thereafter. The press release announcing the Fellow is posted in June.

