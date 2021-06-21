We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

PRESIDENTIAL aspirant Kingsley Moghalu on Monday said that Senate minority leader Eyinnaya Abaribe has endorsed him for the 2023 general elections.

Moghalu announced the endorsement via his Twitter handle @MoghaluKingsley while expressing gratitude to the senator for the support.

“Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe has just announced his complete support and endorsement for me to become President of Nigeria in 2023, at the inauguration of Igbonine Sociocultural Organization happening live now in Enugu. Thank you my distinguished brother Enyi!” he tweeted.

Abaribe, who has been a constant critic of Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, is a member of the major opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and represents the Abia-South Senatorial District.

In 2020, Abaribe had raised a motion during plenary, demanding the resignation of Buhari over the high level of insecurity in Nigeria.

Moving the motion, Abaribe had noted that Nigerians voted Buhari into power due to his promise to bring an end to insurgency and other forms of insecurity in the country.

Moghalu contested against Buhari and other candidates in the 2019 presidential election under the platform of Young Progressives Party (YPP).

According to the results released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Moghalu got 21,886 out of the total of 28,614,190 votes cast the election.