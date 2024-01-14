2023 AFCON: Yemi Alade performs at opening ceremony

NIGERIAN singer, Yemi Alade performed at the opening ceremony of the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Côte d’Ivoire.

The ‘Johnny’ crooner thrilled the audience at the 60,000-capacity Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara in Abidjan today, January 13.

Alade, alongside a team of other artists from Africa including, the Ivorian group, Magic System and Egyptian singer, Mohammed Ramadan performed the 2023 AFCON theme song, ‘Akwaba’ which means welcome in Baoule language in Cote d’Ivoire.

The singer, through her official X, had proudly announced her latest achievement and emphasised the power of prayer and speaking things into existence adding that she had always dreamt of performing at a football ceremony.

“I cannot buttress the importance of prayer and speaking into existence your heart desires. Since 2016, I have desired to perform at the stadium for football ceremonies surrounded by 100’s of dancers and millions of people,” she said.

She further noted that her performance at the AFCON opening ceremony 7 years after was a dream come true.

“7 years later, I’m performing at AFCON. It’s indeed an honor and a dream come true. It’s just the beginning! God bless my team,” she added.

The ICIR reports that the first match of the 34th edition of the African championship will see the host Ivory Coast take on Guniea-Bissau of which Ivory Coast is hosting the rest of the continent for the second time.