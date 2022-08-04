28.1 C
2023: APC unveils Lalong as Tinubu’s campaign DG, Keyamo named spokesperson

Niyi OYEDEJI
Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong
THE All Progressives Congress (APC) has named Plateau State governor and Chairman of the Northern Governors’ Forum, Simon Lalong, as the Director General of the Bola Tinubu Presidential Campaign Organisation.

National Chairman of the APC Abdullahi Adamu disclosed the development after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa on Thursday.

Fielding questions from journalists after the meeting, Adamu said, “We are here to see Mr President to brief him and to get his approval of plans that we are having regarding our campaign outfit.

“And once we have his approval, we intend to make major disclosure. We’re on the same page with the presidential candidate and the individuals who will play various roles in the campaign.

“The DG of the campaign is seated by my right here. Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State.”

Adamu said Lalong was chosen due to his ability to ensure victory for the Tinubu-Shettima ticket in forthcoming general elections.

The APC national chairman added that Minister of State for Labour and Productivity Festus Keyamo has been chosen as the spokesperson for Tinubu’s presidential campaign.

“We have a spokesperson in the person of Festus Keyamo. The deputy spokesperson is Hannatu Musawa. This is what we came to discuss with the President.”

'Niyi works with The ICIR as an investigative reporter and fact-checker. You can shoot him an email via noyedeji@icirnigeria.org. You can as well follow him on Twitter via @niyi_oyedeji.

